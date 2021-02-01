Budget 2021: FY21 fiscal deficit at 9.5% of GDP, says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday estimated the FY21 fiscal deficit at 9.5% of GDP. She made the announcement during the presentation of India's first Budget post the onset of Covid-19 pandemic.

The government is committed to bringing down fiscal deficit below 4.5 pc of GDP by 2025-26, she said during her Budget speech in Lok Sabha.

The budgeted fiscal deficit, which is the difference between government expenditure and income, was 3.5 per cent for current fiscal "ending March 31. However, the revised number has over-shot by a large margin due to the fiscal stimulus given to support the economy following COVID-19 outbreak.