Budget 2021: Financing India's growth - where is the money coming from?

Taxes are always a go-to option for a government when it wants to increase its revenues. It is the easiest option and saves the trouble of thinking of an innovative solution.

But, the situation this time around is quite tricky. While the expenditure commitments are abnormally high, there is an equally pressing issue of reviving the demand in the economy. It requires the government to put money in hands of people. In this situation, increasing the tax burden on the common man is not an ideal option.

This budget, say 'No' to fresh taxes:

The representatives from several sectors of the economy have urged the government to not impose any new taxes in the budget. There is a likelihood of the introduction of Covid cess on high-income groups. There is also a strong possibility of wealth tax making a comeback, after being removed in 2015. At the last applicable rate, wealth tax was at 1% on net wealth over Rs 30 lakh.