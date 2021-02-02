Budget 2021 euphoria: Sensex soars nearly 1,200 points; Nifty tops 14,600

The BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed nearly 1,200 points while the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 14,600-level on Tuesday as the post-Budget rally continued for the second session.

The Sensex ended 1,197.11 points or 2.46 per cent higher at 49,797.72. The BSE gauge topped the 50,000-level briefly and swung 1,554 points during the day.

Likewise, the Nifty advanced 366.65 points or 2.57 per cent to end the session at 14,647.85.