Budget 2021: At 110 minutes, how does Sitharaman's speech length compare with previous years?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented Budget 2021 - the first time the annual event has gone paperless. At around one hour and 40 minutes, it is also one of the shorter speeches in recent history. After all, for the last two years she had repeatedly set the record for longest budget speech ever.
In 2020, Sitharaman had to cut her budget speech short after speaking for a record two hours and 40 minutes. With only two pages left, she felt unwell and asked Speaker Om Birla to consider the remaining part of her speech as read. Despite being shortened, this had been the longest Budget speech by any finance minister.
Incidentally, she had broken her own record in 2020. She had delivered a 2-hour-17- minute-long maiden Budget speech in July 2019.
Prior to this, the longest speech had been Jaswant Singh's 2003 speech that lasted 2 hours and 15 minutes.
Interestingly, the 2018 budget had also set a record of sorts, with then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's speech becoming the second longest by word count. It had comprised of 18,604 words and he spoke for 1 hour and 49 minutes. The previous year had been similar, with Jaitley delivering a 1 hour 50 minute speech in 2017.
At the other end of the spectrum is Finance Minister Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel's 1977 presentation of the budget that remains the shortest such speech. Consisting of a mere 800 words, it was an interim budget.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)