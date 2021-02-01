Budget 2021: At 110 minutes, how does Sitharaman's speech length compare with previous years?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented Budget 2021 - the first time the annual event has gone paperless. At around one hour and 40 minutes, it is also one of the shorter speeches in recent history. After all, for the last two years she had repeatedly set the record for longest budget speech ever.

In 2020, Sitharaman had to cut her budget speech short after speaking for a record two hours and 40 minutes. With only two pages left, she felt unwell and asked Speaker Om Birla to consider the remaining part of her speech as read. Despite being shortened, this had been the longest Budget speech by any finance minister.

Incidentally, she had broken her own record in 2020. She had delivered a 2-hour-17- minute-long maiden Budget speech in July 2019.