Budget 2021: Additional deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on home loan interest extended till March 2022

The government on Monday extended the additional tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on interest paid on housing loan for purchase of affordable homes by one more year to March 31, 2022, a move aimed at boosting demand in the sluggish real estate sector.

The additional deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh over and above Rs 2 lakh was introduced in the 2019 budget. This was allowed for those buying homes for the first time and of up to Rs 45 lakh.

In the budget speech for 2021-22 fiscal year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government sees 'Housing for All' and affordable housing as priority areas.