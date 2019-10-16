BSNL to expand 4G network to take on private telecom players

State-run telecom firm BSNL has been consistently losing market share to private players such as Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel. The firm is barely able to stay afloat thanks to the losses that it has incurred due to intense competition and price war. The situation has worsened lately with the government clueless about the future course of action.

However, according to some media reports, BSNL is finally gearing up for a fight by by planning to expand its 4G network and VoLTE services throughout the country. It is reportedly testing VoLTE with more than 30 smartphones which include the likes of Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony and Vivo among others.

The company is reported to have already reframed its 3G spectrum to 4G in some circles and will gradually replace its entire 3G network to 4G as well. Once the change is done, BSNL customers will have to replace their 3G sim cards to 4G sim cards. To make the whole transition smooth, the telecom operator is said to give 4G sims at no extra cost. After switching to 4G, customers will be able to make and receive video and voice calls over data.

Introduction of 4G is likely to have a positive impact on the ailing public sector telecom giant. The financial situation is so bad that the government is considering infusing funds just to pay employee’s salaries and vendor dues in the upcoming festive season.