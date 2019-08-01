BSNL, MTNL fail to pay July salary to 2 lakh employees

New Delhi: Loss-making telecom PSUs Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd and MTNL have failed to clear salaries of their 1.98 lakh employees for July, a union leader said. There is no assurance from the management on when the salaries would be paid which are usually credited on the last day of every month, All India Unions and Associations of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (AUAB) Convenor P Abhimanyu said.

"Salary for the month of July has not come. There is also no information when will it be credited," he said. BSNL has 1.76 lakh employees across India while MTNL has around 22,000 employees. This is for the second time the two companies have defaulted on payment of salaries this year and for the first time after the new government took charge. The two PSUs had delayed payment of salaries for February until mid-March due to a financial crisis. BSNL had then said that it used its internal accruals to clear the pending salaries.