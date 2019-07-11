BSNL identifying properties for land monetisation

<p><strong>New Delhi: </strong>Public sector Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is in the process identifying land parcels all over the country for monetisation, which as per its internal estimate is valued at Rs 20,000 crore in 2018-19.</p><p>The state-run telecom major's corporate office has circulated a list of land parcels which are proposed for monetisation through the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) in the first instance.</p><p>Time-bound monetisation of land assets, mobile towers and fibre networks will help BSNL earn some money in these tough times of falling revenues and rising losses.</p><p>"The total area of land parcels, which are spread across the country and have in-built structures, buildings and factories, is 32.77 lakh square metres (sq m) and the spareable land parcel is 31.97 lakh sq m," said an earlier BSNL corporate office letter.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>