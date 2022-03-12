BSE joins hands with Onsurity to provide affordable healthcare; promote listing to SME network

BSE, stock exchange, has signed an MoU with Onsurity Technologies, monthly subscription led new-age employee healthcare platform for MSMEs, to work collaboratively to facilitate and co-market their products and services to their respective network of small and medium enterprises.

Through this MoU, BSE and Onsurity will plan and undertake seminars, public relations events, press releases, testimonials, demonstrations. They will also participate in trade shows, conventions, and conferences to build awareness about their respective business, amongst the SME Network. Onsurity will provide exclusive offers and advisory services on employee healthcare benefits and risk management to the entrepreneurs, the growth engine of the economy, it said in a press statement.

Commenting on this association, Ajay Thakur, Head – SME & Start-Up, BSE, said, “With this collaboration, we will use their network of more than 2,000 businesses to increase the reach of the BSE SME Platform by providing them guidance and opportunities to list on the platform. Secondly, at BSE we would like to impact the SME ecosystem for true growth, and post-pandemic healthcare has been of the highest priority.”

Yogesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO at Onsurity said, “The India Growth Story is incomplete without a reliable healthcare system. As a part of our overarching efforts to bridge the gap, we will offer exclusive benefits to the SME workforce and their family members. A large flow of synergy is expected to trickle to the SME space through this partnership.”

He further added, “Our associated partners will get rich expertise from the BSE on the listing opportunities while we will continue to work relentlessly towards providing affordable healthcare through our products and services.”

Onsurity benefits range from Out-Patient Wellness & preventive care like doctor teleconsultations, online medicine delivery, group Mediclaim & accidental covers to in-hospitalization support related to claim processing and reimbursements, it added.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 01:53 PM IST