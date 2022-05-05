BSE Ebix appoints Sachin Seth as CEO, Managing Director

BSE Ebix Insurance Broking Private Limited (BSE Ebix), a joint venture of BSE and Ebix Singapore Pte Ltd., announced today that Sachin Seth has been appointed as CEO and MD of BSE Ebix.

Seth joins BSE Ebix from Ernst & Young LLP (EY) where as a Partner, he was instrumental in setting up and growing the Digital and Fintech Practice for EY’s Financial Services Division since 2016. Prior to EY, Seth spent more than a decade with IBM Consulting in the similar domain, as an Executive Director.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO - BSE, said “At BSE Ebix, we are committed to reaching out to every citizen of the country and providing insurance solutions as per their needs. This appointment is another step forward in that direction, to establish BSE Ebix as a leading insurance distribution player, while providing the best-in-class services to our customers across the length and breadth of the country.”

Robin Raina, Chairman, President and CEO – Ebix Inc. said, “BSE and Ebix both are committed to bringing the best of technologies and innovation in the field of insurance distribution in India. With Sachin joining as Managing Director, BSE Ebix now has a leading industry professional who has helped pioneer new concepts in the Financial services arena for two decades.”

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 04:40 PM IST