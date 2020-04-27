Broker turnover fee halved by Sebi

MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India has decided to reduce broker turnover fees and filing fees on offer document for public issue, rights issue and buyback of shares by 50%, the regulator said in a press filing on Monday.

The move is part of the market regulator’s continuing efforts to help market participants sail through the challenges due to coronavirus crisis and also to boost market sentiment. Filing fees on offer documents for draft papers would be effective for documents filed from Jun 1 to Dec 31, the regulator said.

The broker turnover fee will be reduced to 50% of the existing fee structure for June to March, the regulator said. The benefit of the above reduction in fees will automatically be passed on to the investors as well.