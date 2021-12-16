Britannia revamps biscuit brand 'Good Day'; to add three more variants

Leading food company Britannia Industries has revamped its largest selling biscuit brand Good Day and as part of that, revealed its new identity.

Besides, Britannia is also expanding the product portfolio of its most-penetrated brand Good Day by adding three more variants in the premium segment, said its Managing Director Varun Berry.

Britannia will launch Good Day Harmony and two other variants in the premium segment, which is growing fast after the pandemic.

''Within 15 days, we will launch a variety Good Day Harmony, which will be much larger cookies with four types of nuts. Then, we are looking at two more varieties coming through in the next three months,'' Berry told PTI.

However, he also added that there are no plans to extend brand Good Day beyond cookies as of now.

The all-new Good Day biscuit design will sport different kinds of smiles — from the dimpled smile to the small smile, from the big smile to the double dimpled smiles.

Launched in 1987, Good Day currently contributes around one-fourth of the revenue of Britannia Industries, which had a total revenue from operations of Rs 12,378.83 crore in 2020-21.

According to Berry, larger consumption of Good Day comes from the urban market, which has a larger potential for the brand. Britannia sells around 42 crore packs per month in different stock keeping units (SKUs).

Britannia holds overall around 70 per cent market share in the premium cookie segment, he added.

''Our shares in the urban area will be over 80 per cent and share in the rural area would be sub-50 per cent,'' he said adding that ''there is a tremendous potential to grow''.

When asked about the reasons for revamping, Berry said, ''Every brand has to go for it and we have not done it for the past 5-6 years now. This was an opportune time.'' The new positioning for Good Day is the rich and varied smiles of India, which has faced tougher times, he said.

''The core idea of Good Day has always been about spreading happiness. Today, the brand has undergone its biggest makeover to date, to reflect the diverse smiles of India.

''Every pack of Good Day across the country will carry multiple smiles as part of the biscuit design. This is the biggest tribute we can pay to the beautiful smiles of the large and loyal consumer base of Good Day,'' he said.

Britannia has rolled out a high-decibel media plan to announce its new identity for Good Day across all platforms.

Beyond the boundaries of the country, Good Day biscuits are also sold in around 75 countries and Britannia has plans to expand it further also.

Besides India, Britannia has manufacturing facilities in Nepal, Oman, Dubai and Egypt. It is also putting up a new facility in Uganda in Africa.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 08:01 PM IST