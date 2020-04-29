Britannia launches WhatsApp based Store Locator

Given the context of the ongoing lockdown, the GPS-based Chatbot publishes a list of stores near the consumer's current location, which have been recently serviced by the company, it said in a statement.

The technology solution has been built to swiftly respond to the surge in consumer demand and the consumers' increasing need to find the range of Britannia products at close proximity to where they reside, the statement said.

Managing Director of Britannia Industries, Varun Berry said: The high degree of familiarity that the Indian consumers have with WhatsApp makes it an ideal platform to reach a wide demographic of consumers.