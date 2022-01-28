Britannia Industries Q3 net profit falls 18% to Rs 369.18 crore; total revenue from operations up

Britannia Industries Ltd reported a decline of 18.4 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 369.18 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, impacted by rise in prices of raw material inputs.

The company stated that the total revenue from operations was up 12.93 per cent to Rs 3,574.98 crore during the quarter.

The company's total expenses were at Rs 3,123.02 crore, up 18.54 per cent in the third quarter of the current fiscal.

''We delivered a high single digit volume growth significantly ahead of the market and a resilient double-digit top-line growth of 14 per cent, driven by superlative performance across divisions and channels,'' Britannia Industries Managing Director Varun Berry said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 09:39 PM IST