Britannia Industries declares dividend; shares surge over 3%

The scrip rose 3.23 per cent to Rs 3,043.60 on the BSE, and it climbed 3.47 per cent to Rs 3,049.90 on the NSE.

The board of the company in a meeting declared "interim dividend at 3,500 per cent - Rs 35 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each - for the financial year 2019-20," Britannia Industries said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The maker of Good Day and Tiger biscuits said that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend is May 2, 2020.

The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders before May 23, 2020.