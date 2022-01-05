Brinton Pharma's anti-COVID-19 drug Molnupiravir to hit Indian market next week

With the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approving Molnupiravir for emergency use in the country for the treatment of SARS-Cov-2, Brinton Pharmaceutical announced that they will launch Molnupiravir with brand name ‘Molviton’ a promising drug for SARS-Cov-2 across the domestic market.

"Our brand Molviton would be available at all leading pharmacies and COVID-19 treatment centres across the country by next week,” said Brinton Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director, Rahulkumar Darda.

“Keeping in mind the constantly threatening advancement of the pandemic looming over us, we are committed to serving the nation in every possible way. With this thought in our mind, our brand Molviton will be useful and effective in the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.The drug will be available in 200 mg capsule form as a patient compliance, Rahulkumar Darda further added.

Each pack will have 40 capsule as general recommended dosage is 800 mg twice/day for 5 days. Going forward, the company is also working on 400 mg and 800 mg capsules. It will be available at all leading pharmacies and COVID-19 treatment centres across the country.

"Along with the efficacy of the capsules, our goal also entailed ensuring affordability so that anyone needing it would be able to afford it. We are optimistic that the DCGI approval for rolling out this medicine would be a boon to many,” Rahulkumar Darda said.

At a testing time when oral antivirals were the need of the hour to treat the coronavirus disease, Molunupiravir became the first such direct-acting medicine that proved to be highly effective in reducing nasopharyngeal SARS-CoV-2 infectious virus and viral RNA with favourable safety and tolerability profile.

Brinton, the Indian Pharmaceutical Multinational with a strong presence in the UK, US, Africa, France, Europe and the Middle East has interests in dermatology, paediatric, respiratory and family specialities. The company was in the news to ensure availability of many COVID-19 related drugs like Favipiravir (Faviton), Ivermectin(Scabover) and Doxycycline (Doxybond).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 03:20 PM IST