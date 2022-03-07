Russia-Ukraine war: Brent crude soars past $130 per barrel surpassing top 2012 mark; India's fuel prices to go up

The price of Brent crude oil went over $130 per barrel in the early hours of Monday, surpassing the top 2012 mark of over $128.

As of 02:28 Moscow time on Monday (00:28 GMT), the price of May futures for Brent was trading up 9.35 percent, to $129.06 per barrel. At 02:06 the Brent price reached $130.3.

The price of April futures for WTI crude was going up around 9.68 percent in the early hours of Monday, to $126.12 per barrel.

On Thursday, WTI crude went over $115 per barrel for the first time since September 22, 2008.

The price of Brent crude oil, in turn, went over $119 per barrel, for the first time since February 13, 2013.

The Brent price reached a historic maximum in 2008, when it stood at over $143 per barrel.



India's domestic fuel prices to go up

Worryingly, the global hike in the crude oil prices led by the Russia-Ukraine crisis is expected to push India's domestic prices of petrol and diesel by over Rs 30 per litre.

The crisis as well as fears of lower supplies along with robust global demand pushed the Brent-indexed crude oil price higher.

Lately, crude oil prices have surged by nearly 20 per cent in the last three days on fear of tight supplies.

Oil prices soared and shares sank in frantic trading on Monday as the risk of a US and European ban on Russian product and delays in Iranian talks triggered what was shaping up as a major stagflationary shock for world markets, Reuters said.

The euro extended its slide, hitting parity against the safe-haven Swiss franc, and commodities of all stripes were on the rise as the Russian-Ukraine conflict showed no sign of cooling.

Russia calls the campaign it launched on February 24 a "special military operation", saying it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Having surged 18% in wild early action, Brent was last quoted $9.95 higher at $128.06, while US crude rose $8.35 to $124.03.

That jump will act as a tax on consumers and the potential blow to global economic growth saw S&P 500 stock futures drop 1.3 percent, while Nasdaq futures shed 1.7 percent. US 10-year bond yields also dropped to their lowest since early January. EUROSTOXX 50 futures dived 3.0% and FTSE futures 2.7 percent.

Russia may curtail global supplies, stifle growth

At present, Russia is the third largest producer of crude oil in the world.

It is feared that new and more stringent sanctions against Russia will curtail global supplies and stifle global growth.

What if OMCs decide to revise current rates

On the other hand, India is a major crude oil importer, and for it, the price range is a cause of concern as it may add Rs 10 to Rs 30 to petrol and diesel selling prices if the OMCs decide to revise the current rates.

The country imports 85 percent of its crude oil needs.

It is widely expected that the OMCs will revise the current prices on or after March 7, which is the last day of voting in the ongoing state assembly elections.

However, an excise duty cut may dampen the impact on petrol and diesel prices to an extent, but not entirely.

At present, fuel prices have been steady since early November when the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre, respectively.

Since then a lot has happened on the global crude oil price front. Since early November, benchmark Brent crude oil prices have risen by over 70 per cent.

Besides, the cascading effect of higher fuel cost will trigger a general inflationary trend.

"Oil prices are trading at $130 due to delay in Iran talks and fears over more sanctions that may ban imports of Russian oil. Shipments are also slowing down," said IIFL Securities VP, Research, Anuj Gupta told IANS.



According to Kshitij Purohit, Lead of Commodities and Currencies CapitalVia Global Research: "The price of crude oil has risen a little to break above $112, as the market continues to see a lot of purchasing pressure due to the reopening of trade, a scarcity of supply, and, of course, the fact that Russia is at war.



"Bullish momentum for WTI Crude Oil above $120 could take it to $121.70 -$123 levels. The levels of support are $118.50-$116.00. Brent Oil Futures might witness a surge in price to $129.70-$131. The levels of support are $127.00-$125.30," Purohit told IANS.



In addition, Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities, said to IANS: "Crude oil prices extended rally in Monday with ICE Brent oil prices rose by nearly 9 per cent to $130 per barrel in the opening trade.



"Crude oil prices surged as US and European Union is evaluating to impose the harsh sanctions on Russia including oil import ban. The delay in Iran nuclear deal has also pushed oil prices up with fear of around 11 mb per day of supply may go off-line from the market."

(With Reuters, inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 09:59 AM IST