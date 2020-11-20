BrandSutra: What does the brand you believe in, believe in?

We all keep hearing about how brands need to get real. To be in touch with what's happening out there with their campaigns. Some call these 'social campaigns.' I prefer calling them ads which talk about real issues. Real issues stemming from country, culture, beliefs and needs.

Now, essentially there are different types of 'campaigns for social good.' The first type uses the message to take a social stand while promoting products or services. The second is strongly focused on driving awareness for a real cause or issue.

Brands taking a stand are creating more impact in people's minds. Beyond changing perceptions, this has been effective in cultivating discussions and highlighting matters which truly deserve attention, eventually inspiring the consumer to take some kind of action.

In fact, taking a stand can have all kinds of effects. It can unite people and at times divide them. Brands need to be a bit cognizant about the fact that divisive topics are not always successful, and vice versa.

Another way for brands to gauge how their target audience will react is by identifying which issues matter most to them. This is where social listening tools can help provide the insight they need to work with, enabling them to join the conversation, raise awareness and influence in a meaningful way.

Whether a brand is going to drive social change, or simply watch it go by, is up to itself. Their message must provide intrinsic value by inspiring, educating or enlightening the audience on why the issue is important to both the audience and the brand itself.

On one hand, we see ads from Tanishq being trolled, on the other we see ads like Not Just A Cadbury Ad and Facebook's Pooja Didi being applauded.