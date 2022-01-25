BPCL to invest Rs 10,000 cr in 6 new city gas licences

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) stated that it will invest Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years in setting up city gas distribution networks in the cities for which it secured licences in the latest bidding round.

The company won licences to retail CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas for cooking purposes in six geographical areas or GAs bid out in the latest 11th bidding round of PNGRB.

"After announcement of results of bidding, BPCL's committed investment in city gas distribution (CGD) network, on a standalone basis, would increase to over Rs 22,000 crore for development of 23 GAs, including Rs 10,000 crore for the 6 new GAs," BPCL said.

BPCL had won 6 GAs in 19 districts for setting up City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks, in the 11th bidding round of Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory (PNGRB).

Out of the 61 GAs that received bids in the 11th round CGD bidding, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd got 15 licences, Adani Total Gas Ltd got 14 and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) high potential 9 GAs.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 07:12 PM IST