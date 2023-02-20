BPCL plans to raise Rs 1,500 cr through NCD | Wikepedia

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is planning to raise approximately Rs 1,500 crore during the financial year 2022–23 through the private placement of unsecured non-convertible debentures, the company announced through an exchange filing.

These non-convertible debentures will be subject to market conditions and are proposed to be listed on the Debt Market segment of the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The other details, like the issue viz, issue prices, class of investors, tenor, and interest rate, will depend on the market condition. These details will be announced after the issue crystallizes.

Shares of BPCL

The shares of BPCL Limited on Monday closed at Rs 326.05, down by 1.70 per cent.