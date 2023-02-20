e-Paper Get App
BPCL plans to raise Rs 1,500 cr through NCD

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
BPCL plans to raise Rs 1,500 cr through NCD | Wikepedia
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is planning to raise approximately Rs 1,500 crore during the financial year 2022–23 through the private placement of unsecured non-convertible debentures, the company announced through an exchange filing.

These non-convertible debentures will be subject to market conditions and are proposed to be listed on the Debt Market segment of the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The other details, like the issue viz, issue prices, class of investors, tenor, and interest rate, will depend on the market condition. These details will be announced after the issue crystallizes.

