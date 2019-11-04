BPCL disinvestment may be in two phases

New Delhi: The government may consider two-phased disinvestment for public sector oil refiner and retailer Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), if the initial strategic sale of the entire 53.29% government stake in the company fails to get requisite response.

According to official sources, there is fear that no company, including global majors, may commit to invest close to Rs 1 lakh crore required to complete the transanction at one go.

Thus, the government may sell half or around 26-27% of its share first and consider complete exit from BPCL at a later stage when the valuation improves after the fund infusion by the strategic investor.

The government has tried this model earlier during the strategic disinvestment of metal and mining PSUs -- Hindustan Zinc Ltd and BALCO. Then Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had retained minority shareholding in these PSUs after sale and change of management control.

"The strategic sale of BSNL would require investors to put in close to Rs 1 lakh crore. While large global oil corporations have the financial muscle to commit such kind of investment, nobody would like to take such a huge risk at a time when oil markets are subdued and there is a gradual shift in energy mix towards renewables and electric mobility," said a top official of oil PSU on condition of anonymity.