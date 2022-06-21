Bounce Share plans to deploy over 10,000 e-scooters in next 2 years

Representational photo | Photo credit: Joyebike website

EV rental firm Bounce Share is planning to deploy over 10,000 e-scooters in collaboration with logistics startup Howdyy for the last mile delivery in the next two years, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

These vehicles will be deployed across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad, it said.

Bengaluru-based Howdyy, which entered the market in 2020, provides an electric vehicle-driven fleet for mid and last-mile deliveries.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bounce for this strategic collaboration. Their market presence will help us in covering the last-mile delivery space in at least five cities. The collaboration will help us go a long way by carving the right niche in the domestic logistics industry. We look forward to more such tie-ups in the near future," said Aashirwad Deshmukkh, founder-CEO of Howdyy.

Bounce Share is the EV rental arm of electric two-wheeler maker Bounce.

Backed by global investors, such as Falcon Edge, Sequoia Capital, Accel, B-CAP, and Qualcomm, Bengaluru-headquartered Bounce rolled out its first consumer electric scooter Infinity E along with its battery-swapping network Bounce Infinity last December.

"With fuel prices rising and an increase in carbon emission, it is high time for the logistics industry in the country to focus on contributing to sustainable mobility. Our partnership with Howdyy is one step forward towards sustainable mobility solutions," said Anil G, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Bounce.

Bounce's swapping stations work on the lines of a fuel station with charged and ready-to-go batteries that delivery personnel can easily swap with their near-empty batteries in a few minutes, the EV rental firm said.

With this infrastructure in place, delivery personnel wouldn't have to wait for the scooter to charge or range anxiety, it added.