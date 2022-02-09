Bosch to set up facility in Telangana, provide employment for 3,000 people

German multinational Bosch Global Software Technologies has agreed to set up their facility in Telangana which will provide employment for about 3,000 people, the state government said.

During a virtual meeting with the leadership team of Bosch, Information Technology and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao welcomed the company.

"BOSCH in Hyderabad! German MNC & a world leader in Mobility, Industrial Engineering & Home Appliances has chosen Hyderabad as a strategic location with its Bosch Global Software Technologies and R&D presence. The proposed facility will provide employment to about 3000 people," he tweeted.

The minister highlighted that Telangana has the best talent pool and infrastructure during the meeting. Earlier, many companies recruited more employees than they announced initially, Rama Rao said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:32 AM IST