 Bosch makes changes in top management
Guruprasad Mudlapur will take over as Managing Director and Sandeep Nelamangala as the joint Managing Director from July 1, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Bosch Limited on Wednesday announced the key managerial personnel of the company through an exchange filing. Guruprasad Mudlapur will take over as Managing Director and Sandeep Nelamangala as the joint Managing Director from July 1, 2023.

The exchange also said that Karsten Mueller is the whole-time director, Karin Gilges is the Chief Financial officer and V. Srinivasan is the company secretary and compliance officer.

Bosch Limited shares

The shares of Bosch Limited on Wednesday closed at Rs 18,410, up by 0.22 per cent.



