e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

2 Indians feared killed in drone attack in UAE, Houthi rebels claim responsibility
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:45 PM IST

Bosch appoints Karin Gilges as CFO

The board of directors at its meeting accorded its approval for appointment of Karin Gilges, Bosch said.
Agencies
Karin Gilges is currently serving as senior vice president in Bosch Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Bursa, Turkey as commercial plant Leader with responsibility of the operational business as well as strategic location development. | Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

Karin Gilges is currently serving as senior vice president in Bosch Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Bursa, Turkey as commercial plant Leader with responsibility of the operational business as well as strategic location development. | Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

Advertisement

Bosch Ltd stated that it has appointed Karin Gilges as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective May 1, 2022.

The board of directors at its meeting accorded its approval for appointment of Gilges, Bosch said.

Karin Gilges is currently serving as senior vice president in Bosch Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Bursa, Turkey as commercial plant Leader with responsibility of the operational business as well as strategic location development.

Gilges began her career in Bosch as an administrator controlling in Mannesmann Rexroth AG, Lohr, Germany.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:45 PM IST
Advertisement