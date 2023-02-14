Bosch announces dividend of Rs 200 per equity share

Bosch Limited announced on Tuesday that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held on February 14, declared an interim dividend of Rs 200 per share on 29,493,640 equity shares of a face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022–23. The company, through an exchange filing, announced that the dividend will be paid on or after March 6, 2023.
Earnings
Bosch Limited on Tuesday reported a total income of Rs 3,791.1 crore and a net profit of Rs 318.9 crore.
Shares
The shares of Bosch were trading at Rs 17,042.65, down by 2.10 per cent on Tuesday at 1:56 p.m.