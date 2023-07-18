 Borosil Renewable Allots 11,996 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs
Borosil Renewable Allots 11,996 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹1 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Borosil Renewable Allots 11,996 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

Borosil Renewable Ltd on Tuesday announced the allotment of 11,996 equity shares to employees as stock option under the ‘Borosil Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017’, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹1 each.

With this allotment, the issued and paid up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to ₹13,05,32,795 divided into 13,05,32,795 equity shares of face value of ₹1 each.

Borosil Renewable Ltd shares

The shares of Borosil Renewable Ltd on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹477.90, down by 0.96 percent.

Borosil Renewable allots Equity Share Worth Rs 22,620 As Stock Option
