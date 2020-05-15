Bored with the pressers? Nirmala Sitharaman and Anurag Thakur's third press conference in just ten sentences

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held her third press conference in as many days, as the Finance Ministry unveils the special economic package that is part of the 20 lakh crore relief measures announced by Prime Minister Modi recently. This tranche of the economic package dealt with agriculture, dairy and allied activities, and the Finance Minister spoke on the supply chain.

Here is the entire press meeting and what Sitharaman said summed up in 10 sentences:

1. In order to plug gaps in value chains, a Rs. 1,00,000 crore fund will be set up immediately to support agriculture infrastructure projects at farm-gate and aggregation points.