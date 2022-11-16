Bombay HC allows production of Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder, allegedly linked to cancer

Johnson & Johnson’s baby oil, powder and shampoos have been used across urban Indian households for decades now, and the brand is trusted by consumers. But since the early 1970s J&J knew that their powder manufactured from a mineral talc, also contained small amounts of asbestos, which can cause cancer. By 2020 the brand faced lawsuits from 40,000 women suffering from ovarian cancer blaming Johnson’s powder for their illness, but now the firm has found relief from Bombay High Court.

Bombay High Court provides relief

The court has now allowed Johnson & Johnson to resume production of its talc-based powder at its plant in Mulund, and also ordered FDA to test four samples again at two government and one private lab. This comes after J&J itself has decided to move on from using talc in its powder, and replace it with corn-starch to address health concerns among consumers. The firm’s license had been cancelled based on a report from Kolkata’s Central Drug Lab, and the court had ordered Maharashtra government to share it with J&J.

How the case unfolded

After facing lawsuits and global outrage, Johnson & Johnson announced that they’ll stop manufacturing and distribution of the powder from 2023. Amidst calls for a global ban on the product, Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration also cancelled the license for Johnson & Johnson’s powder, while ordering pharmacies to pull down the product. Asbestos found in several cosmetics as well, has been listed as a known carcinogenic, which poses the risk of cancer for human beings.

Murky history revealed

In 2022, it had also been revealed via court documents that back in the 70s, Johnson & Johnson had conducted tests, by injecting cancer causing asbestos into prison inmates. The inmates selected for these tests were mostly black and were paid between $10 to $300 for the tests. J&J has also been forced to pay $3.5 billion to settle the lawsuits over cancer by courts in the US.

Apart from the action against it over cancer-causing baby powder, Johnson & Johnson also had to pay a $40.5 million settlement over its involvement in the opioid epidemic.