Bob van Dijk Steps Down As CEO Of Naspers And Prosus, Ervin Tu Assumes Interim CEO

Bob van Dijk |

Naspers and Prosus boards on Monday announced that Bob van Dijk has resigned from his role as CEO and his positions on the boards of both companies.

Currently, the Group’s Chief Investment Officer Ervin Tu has been appointed Interim CEO of the company.

Bob Van Dijk has served as the CEO of Naspers since 2014 and took on the role of Prosus CEO when it was listed in 2019.

In a statement released to shareholders on Monday, both companies clarified that Bob van Dijk's resignation was a mutual agreement between the former CEO and the boards.

As part of this transition, Van Dijk will continue as a consultant until September 30, 2024. In the interim period, the position of CEO for Naspers and Prosus will be taken over by Ervin Tu, who currently serves as the Group Chief Investment Officer.

Ervin Tu Assumes Interim CEO |

About Ervin Tu

Ervin Tu was appointed interim CEO of the company, after being appointed group chief investment officer in August 2021. Ervin joined the group from his managing partner position at the SoftBank Vision Fund. There, he helped lead investments in Uber and Bytedance, among others, across technology sectors, including transportation, logistics, next-gen media and sustainability.

He previously co-led M&A and corporate finance for SoftBank Group International. Before Softbank, Ervin was a managing director in the technology banking group at Goldman Sachs, where he focused on M&A. Ervin has an AB from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

About the companies

Founded in 1915, Naspers is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world.

Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating and investing globally in markets with long-term growth potential, Prosus builds leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)