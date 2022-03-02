BNPL platform Simpl to recruit over 250 employees in 2022

Simpl, Buy Now, Pay Later platform, today announced its hiring plans for the financial year 2022. The fintech startup expects to hire over 250 employees this year across different verticals.

It plans to expand its engineering team heavily and is looking to hire from top-tier colleges across the country. As a part of its commitment to gender- diversity, Simpl is also proactively putting efforts to bridge the male to female ratio in its engineering department. With women leaders already heading essential functions such as the Partner Success, Data Science & Engineering teams, Simpl is well on its way to establishing a gender-balanced organization over the coming years, it said in a press statement.

Nitya Sharma, Co-Founder- Simpl said, “We believe that a strong technology & engineering team would help us scale up the business & ensure continued operational excellence.”

Simpl tripled its engineering team over the past 18 months to 100. Co-founded in 2015 by Nitya Sharma, the fintech startup aims to catalyse and simplify the payments domain through innovative offerings.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 11:26 AM IST