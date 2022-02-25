BMW X4 to launch in India; pre-bookings open

BMW India has opened pre-launch bookings for the new BMW X4. The Sports Activity Coupe will be available in a special 'Black Shadow Edition' in limited numbers only, the company said. The car can be exclusively reserved online through the BMW Shop for Rs 50,000 only.

With new exterior looks, modern interior, improved equipment, and updated infotainment, BMW has given the new BMW X4 a comprehensive refresh. The car is scheduled to be launched in India in March 2022.

Customers can complete their pre-launch bookings online through a secure online payment mechanism. Deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis.

For ease of ownership, customized financial solutions are available from BMW Financial Services India. Customers will also enjoy the flexibility to get loan approval in the pre-booking phase itself.

Prices start from Rs 67.45 lakh onwards (average ex-showroom price).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 02:50 PM IST