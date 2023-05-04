 BMW launches new India-made variant of its X1 sports activity vehicle
BMW launches new India-made variant of its X1 sports activity vehicle

Deliveries of the model will begin from June 2023, as the all-new luxury SAV has really caught the imagination of customers.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
German giants BMW, Mercedes Benz and Audi represent luxury cars to millions across the globe, and having one of those in the garage is an dream for several Indians. With the robust growth of India's auto sector, BMW set up its manufacturing facility in the country, way back in 2007.

Now the high-end carmaker has launched a new variant of the X1 sports activity vehicle priced at Rs 48.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW launches its 3rd generation X1 with remote functions and live cockpit
Locally made all-rounder

  • Made in India at BMW's Chennai plant, the X1 sDrive18i M Sport is powered by a 1,499-cc three-cylinder petrol engine.

  • Deliveries of the model will begin from June 2023, as the all-new luxury SAV has really caught the imagination of customers.

  • Looking at the high customer interest, the company has introduced the M Sport variant in petrol as well - BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport as well.

