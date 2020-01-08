BMW India sales fall 13%

New Delhi: German car maker BMW on Wednesday reported 13.8 per cent dip in its sales at 9,641 units in India last year as compared with 11,105 units in 2018.

The luxury automaker despatched 9,000 BMW and 641 Mini units in 2019.

Besides, BMW Motorrad sold 2,403 motorcycles last year.

"2019 was not an easy year for the Indian automotive industry as various macroeconomic and structural conditions shook its foundations," BMW Group India President and CEO Rudratej Singh said in a statement.

BMW Group India, however, stood its ground in this fierce environment with a slew of new products and very aspirational and desirable brands, he added.

"We successfully initiated new consumers to come into the segment with the BMW 3 Series and the BMW X1. At the same time, we created a clear path for upgrade for segment users with the BMW X5, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo and the BMW 7 Series," Singh said.