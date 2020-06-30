BMW Facility NEXT opens in Cuttack amid COVID-19

While many automobile companies are trying to find ways to commerce operations at their existing dealership amid COVID-19, there is BMW that has announced that it will have a BMW Facility NEXT in Cuttack and full-fledged integrated retail and service facility in Eastern India.
OSL Prestige now represents BMW and BMW Motorrad in the largest full-fledged integrated retail and service facility in Eastern India — in twin-cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
Based on the latest BMW Facility NEXT concept, the new facility showcases the exclusive range of both BMW cars and BMW Motorrad motorcycles. The new facility is spread over a total area of 73,000 sq. ft. and comprises three levels – vehicle display area, workshop section and a mezzanine floor with a café. BMW Facility NEXT concept represents the next evolution of BMW dealer network.
Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India, said, “BMW Facility NEXT is a modern reflection of our desire to delight our customers in every aspect right from the first step inside a dealership. The unison of BMW and BMW Motorrad presents a gateway to experience both brands, their superior products and unparalleled services, all under one roof. OSL Prestige has been a trusted BMW partner and we have strengthened our relationship further by appointing them as a dealer partner of BMW Motorrad also in one of the most promising markets in India.”
Charchit Mishra, Dealer Principal, OSL Prestige said, “We are delighted to represent BMW and BMW Motorrad in an innovative BMW Facility NEXT in the twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.”
