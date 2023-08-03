Blue Star’s Consolidated Revenue Grows By 12.6% To ₹ 2,226 Cr In Q1FY24 | Image: Blue Star (Representative)

Blue Star Limited on Thursday reported financials for the first quarter ending June 30th, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Consolidated Financial Performance for Q1FY24

The Company’s Revenue from Operations increased by 12.6 percent to Rs 2,226.00 crores for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to Rs 1,977.03 crores during the same period in the previous year.

The Operating Profit (PBIDTA excluding Other Income and Finance Income) for the quarter was Rs 145.00 crores (6.5 percent of Revenue) compared to Rs 123.31 crores (6.2 percent of Revenue) in Q1FY23.

Net Profit for the quarter grew to Rs 83.37 crores compared to Rs 74.35 crores in Q1FY23. Other Income (including Finance Income) for Q1FY24 was Rs 9.40 crores compared to Rs 10.51 crores in Q1FY23.

Finance Cost for the quarter increased to Rs 18.00 crores from Rs 10.62 crores in Q1FY23. Tax expense for the quarter was Rs 30.24 crores compared to Rs 26.34 crores, in Q1FY23. Earnings per share (not annualized) for Q1FY24 (Face value of Rs 2.00) was Rs 4.33 compared to Rs 3.86 in Q1FY23.

Carried Forward Order Book as on June 30, 2023, grew by 37.4 percent to Rs 5359.05 crores, compared to Rs 3901.48 crores as on June 30, 2022. Net Borrowing as on June 30, 2023, was Rs 283.46 crores (Debt Equity ratio of 0.20 on a net basis), compared to a net cash position of Rs 81.03 crores as of June 30, 2022. Relatively higher borrowing levels are due to the investments in manufacturing capacity expansion to meet the growth in demand.

Consolidated Segment Performance for Q1FY24

Revenue of the Electro-Mechanical Projects and Commercial Air Conditioning Systems grew by 19.1 percent to Rs 949.12 crores in Q1FY24 compared to Rs 796.76 crores in Q1FY23. The Segment Result for Q1FY24 was Rs 66.62 crores (7.0 percent of Revenue) compared to Rs 45.17 crores (5.7 percent of Revenue) in Q1FY23.

Unitary Products revenue grew by 6.3 percent to Rs 1,198.45 crores in Q1FY24 compared to Rs 1127.59 crores in Q1FY23. The Segment Result was Rs 89.34 crores (7.5 percent of Revenue) in Q1FY24 compared to Rs 91.13 crores (8.1 percent of Revenue) in Q1FY23.

The Professional Electronics and Industrial Systems Business revenue grew by 48.9 percent to Rs 78.43 crores in Q1FY24 compared to Rs 52.68 crores in Q1FY23.

Blue Star Limited shares

The shares of Blue Star Limited on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 769, down by 0.77 percent.

