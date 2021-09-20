BLS International files complaint against 'unsolicited messages' related to equity shares

Tech-enabled services company BLS International Services Ltd on Monday said it has filed a complaint with the cybercrime cell of Delhi Police regarding "unsolicited messages" being circulated related to its equity shares.

It also cautioned investors against relying on such unsolicited messages circulated by unregistered/unauthorised persons/entities, and advised that they exercise appropriate due diligence before trading.

"The company came to know of 'Unsolicited messages' in relation to the equity shares of the company through the BSE website. We would like to categorically clarify that the company was neither aware of such messages nor does it have any role in unethical behaviour of circulation of such messages by unknown person/entities," BLS said in a regulatory filing.

It added that it has "made a criminal complaint with the cybercrime cell of Delhi Police through email on September 18, 2021, to take appropriate action as per the law against the unsolicited messages".

Last month, stock exchanges BSE and NSE had cautioned market participants against unsolicited messages being circulated in respect of various listed companies. These messages were being circulated through SMS and WhatsApp about certain listed companies.

In the past also, exchanges had cautioned traders and investors against unsolicited messages being circulated by unregistered entities to induce investment and sale of shares against certain listed companies, indicating target prices.

BLS International Services Ltd works with over 46 client governments, including diplomatic missions, embassies and consulates and works in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services. It has an extensive network of more than 12,000 centres globally with over 15,000 employees and associates. BLS has processed over 52 million applications to date globally.

"We have been giving clarity on the business model and performance of the company through our investor presentations, and quarterly Earnings Call and these are always uploaded on the portals of the stock exchanges besides being made available on the website of the company," BLS said in its filing.

The company has also been making all requisite disclosures from time to time and the same is uploaded on the website of the stock exchanges as well as the company website, it added.

"All investors are hereby advised/cautioned not to rely on such unsolicited messages circulated by unregistered/ unauthorised persons/entities. We also advise investors to exercise appropriate due care and diligence before trading in shares of the company and to take informed investment decisions without being influenced by such unsolicited messages," BLS noted.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 04:13 PM IST