BLS E-Services' Subsidiary Zero Mass Enrolled As Corporate Business Correspondent By Bank Of Maharashtra

New Delhi: Zero Mass, a subsidiary of BLS E-Services, on Friday said it has been empanelled as a corporate business correspondent (CBC) by public-sector Bank of Maharashtra to further expand financial inclusion.BLS E-Services acquired Zero Mass Private Limited (ZMPL) in 2022. ZMPL focuses on banking correspondent operations through a wide network of service points for various banks, supporting core customer services.

"This collaboration will help to provide vital financial services to underserved populations, advancing the company's mission of inclusive financial security. The bank is intended to reach 20,000 BC/ CSP outlets pan India," ZMPL said in a release.

It further said the company will work closely with the Bank of Maharashtra to deliver a range of services, including account opening, cash deposit, cash withdrawal and other banking transactions nationally.

"We already working with various public sector, private sector and NBFCs with our extensive network and expertise in delivering banking services, making us an ideal partner. As of March 2025, we had 44,800-plus Business Correspondents. Did over Rs 87,000 crore gross transaction value and more than 140 million transaction volume," said Shikhar Aggarwal, Chairman of BLS E-Services.

BLS E-Services, a subsidiary of BLS International, provides a diverse range of services that encompass business correspondent services, assisted e-services, and e-governance services.

