Blackstone-owned One World Centre key contender for Tesla’s retail outlet in Mumbai

The California-headquartered company was evaluating a few ready commercial projects in the vicinity for a 40,000 sq ft office.

The report further stressed that Blackstone-owned One World Centre, formerly known as One Indiabulls Centre, is a key contender for Tesla’s retail outlet. The due diligence of the premise is underway. As soon as, diligence process is complete, the dotted lines will be signed for leasing of the real estate.

According to Reuters , in addition to hunting for locations for their retail outlet in three cities, the company is in the process of hiring an executive to handle Indian operations as well. It has already registered a close local company in India. This company will import and sell Tesla’s Model 3 sedan in India.

Meanwhile, recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said Tesla has a golden opportunity to set up its manufacturing facility in India given the country's thrust on e-vehicles. “I will suggest to them (Tesla) that it will be a golden opportunity for them to start manufacturing facility in India because as the automobile components are concerned, already Tesla is taking a lot of components from the Indian manufacturers. So there will be availability," the minister said.