Black Friday: History behind the shopping fiesta and its importance for US economy

From ticket windows at cinema halls to ATMs, for entirely different reasons, 130 crore Indians have a long experience on standing in line. It’s hard to imagine Americans doing so, unless the latest iPhone is about to go on sale, but it turns out cueing up outside shops and malls is an annual holiday tradition there. Black Friday is a day after Thanksgiving in the US, when people head to offline stores and wait for online sales to kick off, eyeing big discounts as the holidays begin.

What it means for the American public

Pretty much similar to what Dhanteras or Diwali is to shoppers in India, Black Friday has become a global phenomenon at a time when Single’s Day in China and similar holidays globally are synonymous with shopping fiestas. While Americans start lining up outside stores from midnight, even bringing along sleeping bags for cold nights, buyers globally log in to e-commerce platforms in a connected world. But the origins of Black Friday, as the name suggests, aren’t as joyful for everyone as they are for shoppers.

Not as pleasant for everyone

Back in the 1950s, Philadelphia used to host an Army vs Navy game on the Friday after Thanksgiving, which made it a popular day for tourists and shoppers to flock to the city. The crowd and traffic caused by this sudden influx of visitors in the city was more trouble for police officers in the city. Hence it came to be known as the Black Friday shift among local cops, and the term stuck as the post-Thanksgiving trend gained ground across the US.

A day to test consumer behaviour

Retailers plan for this day throughout the year, and while the excess stock is given away at lowest rates possible, seasonal products for holidays are available at hefty discounts. While most open stores early in the morning, there are those who even keep shutters up on Thanksgiving.

The way people splurge on Black Friday is also seen as an indication for the financial health of the US, and all eyes will be on the consumer behaviour this year as inflation and a possible recession have raised concerns about the US economy.