Bizongo scales to $150 mn in annualised revenue; nears profitability

Mumbai-based Bizongo, tech-enabled B2B e-commerce platform for customized goods, is set to turn profitable as it achieves $150 million in annualized revenue. The company’s topline grew by 5X as compared to its pre-pandemic levels. Bizongo aims to clock $500 million annualized revenue by FY22-23. The growth comes on the back of Bizongo offering its proprietary platform for replenishing and supplying more than 10 million Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers and launching a new vertical in textiles and apparel, which contributes 40 percent to the overall business, according to a company statement.

The packaging business noted a 240 percent growth with increased demand from healthcare, consumer staples, and discretionary industries.

The Series C company is also expanding into pharma and healthcare verticals and has started servicing international customers and markets.

The overall market size of domestic customized goods, ranging from packaging, textiles, apparel, specialty chemicals, and other contract manufactured products, is estimated to be $500-billion, with more than 10 percent margin potential for digital aggregators. Currently, the space is fragmented and unorganized, with challenges arising from higher Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), manual processes, offline catalog and artwork management, ad-hoc vendor engagement, inaccurate purchase planning, high inventory, loss of sales, and delayed payments to vendor partners.

Sachin Agrawal, Co-founder, Bizongo said, "From early on in our journey, positive unit economics has been a testimony of the successful business model that we have created. Over the last couple of years, Bizongo has made its operating model inventory-free as it further strengthens the capital efficiency of the business. As a co-founder, I am extremely proud that the team has demonstrated tremendous grit and resilience through the past year and is now inches away from EBITDA profitability."

Bizongo plans to hire an additional workforce of 50-60 people in the next few months across tech, sales, finance, and customer success. The technology company has partnered with more than 15 leading banks and financial institutions to facilitate early payment to its customer's vendors. Bizongo has launched a state-of-the-art live price discovery and bidding platform to provide unparalleled access to both customers and vendors in the ecosystem.