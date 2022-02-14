Bizongo concludes maiden buyback, liquidates ESOP worth $3.7 mn

Bizongo has announced the completion of its first Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) monetization program worth $3.7 million. While 102 of Bizongo’s former and current employees were eligible for the buyback, only 70 percent of employees opted to liquidate ESOPs from the pool worth $4.8 million.

Through this move, the B2B e-commerce and supply chain enablement platform aims to create wealth for employees and give them a chance to benefit from the growth achieved since last year, it said in a press statement. The company will also use the buyback to build world-class teams and acquire more talent.

Ankit Tomar, Co-founder and CTO at Bizongo said, “Bizongo has witnessed hyper-growth in revenue over the past few years and this is a direct outcome of the hard work and dedication of CULTivators (Bizongo employees, who together form the organizational culture - CULT).”

The ESOP buyback comes on the heels of the platform’s recent entry into the soonicorn club and a fundraise of $110 million in Series D round led by Tiger Global Management, among others.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:46 PM IST