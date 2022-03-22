Biz2X to strengthen its workforce; plans to add 350+ new employees by end of 2022

Biz2X, a digital lending SaaS platform that enables financial institutions to provide a customized online lending experience for their small and midsize business customers, plans to expand its, plans to expand its workforce by adding over 350 new employees in 2022.

The company announced it is hiring across positions including freshers, mid-level and experienced. It is also looking at hiring 8-10 C-suite candidates, through a combination of external hiring as well as providing growth opportunities for internal employees, according to a press statement.

The skill sets the company would be looking at to support the ongoing advancement of its fintech products and platform include MEAN/MERN Stack, Python, BI, PHP, DevOps, QA, Compliance, Data Scientist, Product Manager, Scrum Master, and DBA. Not only technical fields, company is hiring talent across HR, Finance, Marketing, and communications as well. The company is betting big on hiring both fresh graduates and lateral hires through Tier 1 and 2 Institutes.

The talent acquisition team is actively participating in multiple campus and off-campus drives and planning to hire equal i.e. 50 - 50 ratio of employees from Tier 1 and 2 Institutes. Some of the colleges that the company actively recruiting include IIT, NSIT, Great Lakes, BITS Pilani, and also from Delhi University, Jamia Milia, Punjab Technical University, Chandigarh University, and more.

Ramit Arora, President & Co-Founder, Biz2Credit & Biz2X, said, “India has undoubtedly become the epicenter of fintech innovations and we see tremendous opportunities in times to come. The traditional financial system is aggressively ramping up its processes to make it tech-driven to meet the customers’ requirements. To expedite the manual interventions of banks and NBFCs, we at Biz2X coming with various tech-driven products and all this calls for a skilled pool of talent.”

The company has recently launched its new fintech product “Maadhyam”. Thus, to strengthen the product company is recruiting fresh graduates and industry-ready professionals. The company has tripled the strength of its team over the last year. The hiring process is already underway and is very crucial for the company's next growth phase, it added.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 06:05 PM IST