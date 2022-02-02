Biz2X-powered middleware platform Maadhyam launched for lenders, aggregators

Biz2X, digital lending SaaS platform, has announced it has launched ‘Maadhyam’, an integrated cross-channel ecosystem middleware that brings more than just automation and analytics to the lender-borrower equation.

Maadhyam enables banks and NBFCs to lend more easily, efficiently, and effectively. At the same time, it gives industry aggregators the ability to facilitate seamless and real-time credit among their partner networks. Maadhyam benefits the SMEs by opening up avenues of credit to conduct and scale their business.

How it works

Maadhyam is powered by next-generation technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

As a SaaS offering, the cloud infrastructure supporting Maadhyam enables the platform to be device agnostic and omnipresent.

It will facilitate not only quick credit for the MSME but will also provide the MSME multiple lenders as the options, the statement added. With the help of Maadhyam, the lenders will receive the data through APIs while experiencing a reduction in cost of financing loans for MSMEs.

Rohit Arora, CEO & Co-Founder, Biz2Credit and Biz2X said, “Last year, we have made an announcement to support “Aatmanirbhar“mission of government by investing in Made-in-India Fintech products. With the launch of Maadhyam, we are now one step closer to our mission.” He further added, “SME’s hold the potential to script the next wave of overall economic growth in India. With Maadhyam, we will power the India’s SMEs by assisting them with better and faster credit decisions. Thus, we are aiming to invest $25 million over the next 3 years to grow Maadhyam and make India the fintech capital of the world.”

Vineet Tyagi, Global CTO, Biz2X said, “With the launch of Maadhyam, we are aiming to make India’s SME’s Aatmanirbhar by boosting the digital connect between Lenders and Aggregators. With Maadhyam the businesses would be able to get loans in almost real-time as Maadhyam will provide out-of-box AI-powered credit assessment to lenders for understanding these customers. We extend an open offer of collaboration to all Banks – NBFC’s as well Industry Aggregators & Fintech’s to integrate and partner with Maadhyam.”

