Biz2X-powered middleware platform Maadhyam launched for lenders, aggregators

Biz2X, digital lending SaaS platform, has announced the launch of Maadhyam, an integrated cross-channel ecosystem middleware that brings more than just automation and analytics to the lender-borrower equation. Maadhyam enables Banks & NBFC’s to lend more easily, efficiently, and effectively, it said. At the same time, it gives Industry Aggregators the ability to facilitate seamless and real-time credit among their partner networks. Maadhyam benefits the SMEs by opening up avenues of credit to conduct and scale their business.

Maadhyam is powered by next-generation technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. As a SaaS offering, the cloud infrastructure supporting Maadhyam enables the platform to be device agnostic and omnipresent. The robust security protecting the Maadhyam platform infuses seamless trust between different entities and communities, it claims.

What does it do?

Maadhyam will facilitate quick credit for the MSME and will also provide the MSME multiple lenders as the options.

With the help of Maadhyam, the lenders will receive the data through APIs while experiencing a reduction in cost of financing loans for MSMEs.

Maadhyam will be focused on the unexplored parameters of financial lending in India and cater to Anchor and MSMEs making both parties’ lending experience resourceful, tech-oriented and cost-effective, the statement added.

Rohit Arora, CEO & Co-Founder, Biz2Credit and Biz2X said, “SME’s hold the potential to script the next wave of overall economic growth in India. With Maadhyam, we will power the India’s SMEs by assisting them with better and faster credit decisions. Thus, we are aiming to invest $25 million over the next 3 years to grow Maadhyam and make India the fintech capital of the world.”

Vineet Tyagi, Global CTO, Biz2X commented, “With the launch of Maadhyam, we are aiming to make India’s SME’s Aatmanirbhar by boosting the digital connect between lenders and aggregators. With Maadhyam the businesses would be able to get loans in almost real-time as Maadhyam will provide out-of-box AI-powered credit assessment to lenders for understanding these customers. We extend an open offer of collaboration to all Banks – NBFC’s as well Industry Aggregators & Fintech’s to integrate and partner with Maadhyam.”

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 05:34 PM IST