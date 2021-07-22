Biz2X launches API-based platform for loan management

Biz2X, digital lending SaaS platform which enables financial institutions to provide a customized online loan servicing experience for their small and midsize business customers, has announced the launch of Biz2X LMS (Loan Management System). It is an end-to-end API-based platform for Loan management, servicing, and collections.

It is an advanced and most comprehensive bank loan management system that automates the entire loan lifecycle for achieving cost savings and enhanced customer experience. It is digital loan servicing platform that provides scalable and modular solution to grow for small to large client base and covers all the necessary core lending bank processes, the platform said in a press release.

Vineet Tyagi, Global CTO, Biz2X said, “This solution is seamlessly without any manual intervention by integrating the systems to a single centralized platform. Moreover, this has highly flexible product configuration and easy integration to external /3rd party services and payment gateway integrations”

Biz2X LMS can help banks, financial institutions and NBFCs to get future- ready with an integrated post loan disbursement monitoring system, at provides an ageing view of comprehensive borrower risk profile and underlying opportunities to enhance the future lending prospects.