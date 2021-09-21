Biz2Credit to strengthen tech team; plans to hire over 150 new employees by end-2021

Biz2Credit, provider of an online marketplace for small business funding, plans to strengthen its tech team by adding over 150 new employees in 2021 across various positions, including entry, mid and senior-level positions.

The skill sets company is hiring over the next six months to support the ongoing advancement of its products and platform include MEAN/MERN Stack, Python, BI, PHP, DevOps, QA, Compliance, Data Scientist, Product Manager, Scrum Master, and DBA.

With new hiring, the firm looks to meet the growing demand for its white-labeled solution. Presently, this US-headquartered firm has 200 employees in its tech team in India and by the year-end, it plans to increase this number to 350+.

Vineet Tyagi, CTO & Head of Operations, Biz2Credit India said, “We are currently hiring over 150 employees in our tech team to meet the demands of existing and new business wins. Despite the uncertainties caused by the pandemic, we have recorded massive growth, thus we need a skilled pool of talent who can deliver the clients and be a part of our growth journey.” He further added, “This hiring is very crucial for our next growth phase. We are seeking passionate employees, who will help us to advance our white-labeled platform and strengthen us a leading digital lending platform.”

Last month, Biz2Credit announced bonuses, BMW bikes, cash rewards, and other perks for their employees for the appraisal year 2021-22. In addition, the firm announced that 20 percent of their top performers will get up to 40 times of their Performance Linked Incentive. The company also pre-announced Diwali gifts where all the employees will get an opportunity to choose between stellar packages like iWatch series 6, Firefox Tornado, Fitbit watch, cycling accessories, gold coins and other goodies.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 03:16 PM IST