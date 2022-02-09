Biz coaching startup Peakperformer raises $3 mn from Sequoia, others

Digital coaching platform Peakperformer has closed a US$3-million seed funding round led by Sequoia Capital India's Surge fund, along with Antler India, Blume Founders Fund, and angel investors.

Peakperformer stated that it will use the fund for expansion, hiring vertical leaders and top talent, as well as for product and tech development.

The start-up claims to work with over 20 enterprises, including Pfizer, Societe Generale, Groww, MPL and Cred, among others, it said.

Peakperformer offers personalised one-to-one coaching sessions that are aligned to both the individual's and wider company's goals and its coaches come from an array of industries.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 04:33 PM IST