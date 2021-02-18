Bitcoin crosses USD 52, 600 mark today

Popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin has surged by over 5.41 per cent in the last 24 hours (at 11.05 am), according to Coindesk. During this period, Bitcoin traded at USD 52,253.05 per piece.

In the last 24 hours, this digital currency traded at a low of USD 49,506.25. It touched all time high of USD 52,621.84 per bitcoin. In India, one Bitcoin is sold at Rs 37.99 lakh.

At 11.14 am, other digital currencies like Ethereum, XRP, Stellar, and Chainlink saw a rise in value by 9.02 per cent, 9.43 per cent, 10.83 per cent, and 10.20 per cent respectively.

The currency praised by Elon Musk, Dogecoin, is up by 0.07 per cent or at 0.052815 (at 11.16 am). However, the currency slumped to USD 0.047799 and since been trading flat. The currencies all-time high was at USD 0.087159. Dogecoin witnessed a drop in its valuation ever since Tesla’s Elon Musk tweeted that he will give full support to the currency if major currency holders sell most coins.