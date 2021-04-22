Bitcoin crashes to a low of $52,646; Ethereum going strong

Popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading at a low of $52,645.65 during the 24-hour period (at 10.22 pm IST). Meanwhile, the 24-hour high of Ethereum is $2,470.51. In the case of other cryptocurrencies like XRP, Stellar, Cardano, Chainlink and Elon Musk’s favourite Dogecoin are trading low at well, according to Coindesk.

At 10.34 am IST, Bitcoin was down by around 2 per cent and was at $54,270.58. The 24-hour high of the popular cryptocurrency was $56,385.11. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been volatile after the reports of a crackdown of US authorities on the usage of cryptocurrency for illegal activities and Turkey’s central bank banning the use of cryptocurrencies and crypto-assets for purchases were reported.

At 10.40 am IST, Ethereum is up by 6.06 per cent at $2,439.74 as against other popular cryptocurrencies. The all-time high for this currency was $2,547.94 and its 24-hour high was $2,470.51.

Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin fell again on Thursday, after a brief recovery on Wednesday. The 24-hour low of Elon Musk’s favourite cryptocurrency is $0.34. At 10.58 am IST, it is down by 18.22 per cent at $0.28.